The 13-year-old boy from Syria who had disappeared from a shelter in Nicosia last week and had been found safe in the north may not be handed over to the authorities in the south as expected, but be deported to Turkey where his mother reportedly lives.

The boy, Majed Alashtar, had been reported missing on August 6. Turkish Cypriot media reported on Tuesday that the boy had been found safe in the north and a website in the north said on Wednesday that the child would be deported to Turkey soon.

Turkish Cypriot media said the boy had allegedly asked permission from the shelter’s manager to visit Ledra Street, however he never returned.

The boy is said to have crossed to the north via the Ledra Street crossing point.

Efforts were underway through the bi-communal technical committee to arrange for Majed Alashtar’s safe return to the Republic.

According to Haber Kıbrıs, the boy will be “deported to Turkey soon” and is currently in the care of an institution in the north.

The news agency in the north reported that it was still unclear if the boy would be handed over to the authorities in the south.

Allegations that the boy had been bullied at the shelter in Nicosia had been dismissed, however the police told the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday that they would be looking into the matter.

Hope For Children, which runs the shelter where Majed was living, confirmed he was referred to their care on June 23. During his stay, he was described as cooperative and charismatic, with no reports or observations of bullying.

According to the shelter, Majed left on the afternoon of August 6 to buy food from a nearby shop, informing staff beforehand. When he did not return, standard procedures were followed, including checking with other residents. One child reportedly told staff Majed intended to return to his mother, who lives in Turkey.