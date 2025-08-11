Five days after Majed Alashtar, a 13-year-old Syrian refugee, went missing from a state-run shelter in Nicosia, concerns are growing that bullying by older teenagers may have played a role.

Majed Alashtar, who arrived in Cyprus alone as an unaccompanied minor, disappeared from his home in Nicosia on August 6. He had been living in children’s shelters since his arrival and completed primary school in June. Teachers described Majed as a bright and well-behaved student who quickly learned Greek.

“His teachers always said that despite everything they went through, Majed had very good and easygoing behaviour and good performance,” the mother of one of his classmates told the Cyprus Mail.

“They also looked forward to him starting high school here in Nicosia.”

Majed had been living in a shelter in the Ayios Demetrios area of Strovolos until June, before moving to another shelter run by Hope for Children. Reports from parents and teachers suggest he faced abuse from older teenagers living there, which may have contributed to his disappearance.

“At the end of the year, they gave him the option to go back to Syria. He said he was so happy here that he didn’t want to leave,” said the classmate’s mother.

“That’s why we’re worried. Did something happen to him? Did something happen to the other children there?”

The group of parents and teachers has contacted the commissioner for children’s rights and the minister of education, calling for urgent action. In a letter to the commissioner, they wrote:

“Majed is missing from his place of residence for the sixth day today. We do not know if he left on his own or if something else happened with the involvement of third parties. We cannot rely on hearsay. It is critical to investigate his safety immediately and also the suitability of the shelters.”

Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Officers from the Nicosia criminal investigation department have been working around the clock and reaching out to the community, but no significant leads have emerged. Majed is described as slim, approximately 5ft 5in tall, with short curly brown hair. Authorities have urged anyone with information to contact Nicosia CID on 22802222, their nearest police station, or the citizen’s line on 1460.