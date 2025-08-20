Summer in Cyprus would not be complete without village festivals, where tradition, flavour and community spirit come together. One such highlight is returning this August, as Kato Mylos prepares to welcome its annual Peach Festival on August 30, in a new setting.

Dedicated entirely to the beloved summer fruit, the festival celebrates the abundance of peaches grown on Cypriot soil, known not only for their sweetness but also their nutritional richness. Visitors can expect a whole day of activities centred around taste, culture and entertainment.

Organisers say this year’s edition will feature “20 stalls with delicacies, fresh peaches, traditional products and handicrafts.” Beyond food, there will be “exhibitions, puppet theatre and a musical fairy tale,” offering plenty for families and children to enjoy. A cooking demonstration by chef Yiannis Pratikakis will also showcase the peach in creative new ways, giving inspiration for the kitchen.

For those who want to explore the village itself, train rides will be running through Kato Mylos, adding a playful touch to the day. As the sun sets, the festival atmosphere will rise to a crescendo with a large evening concert featuring Vasiliki Hadjiadamou and her musical ensemble.

Blending tradition, entertainment and flavour, the Peach Festival promises to give visitors a refreshing end-of-summer experience. And for those seeking transport to the village, the festival has arranged for free buses that will leave from Dasoudi Park in Limassol at 10am, taking visitors straight to the festival.

Kato Mylos Peach Festival

Annual traditional festival. August 30. Kato Mylos, Limassol district. 11am until late. [email protected]