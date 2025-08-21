The Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry has announced the launch of the Cyprus Shipping 1-stop-shop Portal (CYSh1P), a new digital platform designed to centralise and streamline all maritime services offered by the ministry.

According to the ministry, the portal will give shipowners, managers, lawyers, seafarers and classification societies access to services such as ship registration and registry transactions.

It will also cover technical and environmental matters for Cyprus-flagged vessels, seafarer training and certification, the tonnage tax system, and procedures for small or high-speed craft.

Services will be rolled out gradually, beginning in September 2025 with applications for seafarer registration certificates and the issuance or renewal of seaman’s books and endorsements.

At the same time, applications for training certificates, documentary evidence and certificates of competency will also move online. Following the launch, the current eSAS platform will be discontinued.

Registration for the new system opens on August 18, 2025. Cyprus-registered companies must use their CY Login accounts, while foreign companies will be able to register directly on the CYSh1P portal.

A user guide has been prepared with step-by-step instructions for registration, profile creation and enrolment.

The ministry urged companies to complete the process early to ensure uninterrupted access to services.