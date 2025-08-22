The first ever Larnaca Beer Festival arrives next month, kickstarting what promises to be a new festive tradition. On September 28, Zouhouri Square will fill with craft beers, breweries from near and far, and local flavours.

The upcoming edition is set to be a lively one, as it celebrates the very first of many Larnaca Beer Festivals. Organisers hope to make it an annual event, bringing specialised beer selections and beer culture to the town, while also offering a meeting point for locals and visitors alike to toast the end of summer.

Beyond cold pints, the programme is shaping up to include a vibrant line-up of DJ sets and live music performances, ensuring the square pulses with rhythm. Street food vendors will serve up tasty bites to complement the beers, while stands will showcase both established breweries and independent names, from local Cypriot producers to international labels.

More than just a festival for beer enthusiasts, the event is designed to create a welcoming atmosphere for all, with entertainment, flavours and sounds to suit different tastes. With its central location and diverse programme, Zouhouri Square will be transformed into a buzzing hub of community spirit, making this inaugural Beer Festival a must-visit occasion in Larnaca’s cultural calendar.

1st Larnaca Beer Festival

Craft beers, breweries, live music, street food and DJs. September 28. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. Free. [email protected]