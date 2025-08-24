Police arrested two individuals in connection with an ongoing investigation into a case of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
The suspects, aged 19 and 17, were apprehended at around 11:45 am on Sunday, pursuant to judicial warrants. They have been placed in custody to assist with the investigation.
According to the information under investigation, at approximately 5:30 pm on Thursday, August 21, a 31-year-old man, who was working at a facility in the Protaras area, was attacked by a colleague. The suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face, possibly using a metal knuckle duster.
As a result of the attack, the 31-year-old sustained injuries to his face, including a fractured orbital bone and lacerations. Medical examinations confirmed the extent of the injuries, and the victim was treated at Famagusta General Hospital, where he was later discharged.
