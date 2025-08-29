Parents or guardians of students in primary education are obliged to immediately contact the school in the event of their child’s absence, to “avoid unpleasant situations”, the education ministry said on Friday.

According to current legislation, all primary schools, no matter whether public or private, as well as kindergartens must be notified either the day before or on the morning of the absence. This requirement also applies to partial-day absences.

The ministry added that at the start of the new school year school administrations will inform parents or guardians about the appropriate methods of communication, such as mobile, landline, or email.

In the event that a child is found to be absent, without prior notification, the school will contact them via telephone or text message. If no answer is received by 8:45am, the police would be called, the ministry said.