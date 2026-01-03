Justice Minister Costas Fitiris on Saturday promised to modernise the police force at all levels, saying that “the rise in crime and the need for more substantial policing and strengthening society’s sense of security make it imperative”.

“This modernisation will result from a substantive and structured institutional dialogue, within the framework of which the views and suggestions of all parties involved will be heard, with the aim of formulating solutions that enhance both the operational readiness and overall effectiveness of the force,” he said.

He added that in line with those pledged modernisations, the police’s human resources will be better supported, “so that members of the police can perform their work with professionalism, competence and work balance”.

To this end, he said the arrangements made to modernise the police force will be dynamic in nature and continuously monitored in practice once implemented.

“Where the need for improvements or adjustments is identified, these will be promoted immediately,” he said, adding that he hopes this process will be completed by the end of April.

“This reform will place meritocracy, equality and respect for the work you do above all, applying the laws of the republic,” he said, adding that special emphasis will be given to the grassroots and frontline officers.

Those officers, he said, are the foundation of the police pyramid and “bear the greatest burden of the mission for the security of society every day.

“The goal is a fair, functional and humane system, which recognises the particularities and difficulties of each service… rewards effort and efficiency, and restores trust between the state, the human resources of the police and society,” he said.

The message comes after he had earlier this week called for a “continuous and visible” police presence on Cyprus’ streets, adding that he had given clear and unambiguous instructions to the police, and that their continuous and visible presence must be an absolute priority.

This, he said, should be exacted through increased patrols, targeted searches and operations, and “strengthening preventative policing, especially in areas of increased risk”.

He added that the police must also “focus on prevention and timely intervention” with the aim of deterring criminal acts before they occur, as well as decisively and effectively dealing with all forms of delinquency.

“There is one goal: for people to feel safe in their daily lives and to know that the state operates, protects, and does not backdown in the face of crime,” he said.