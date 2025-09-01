Open Sports Festival will once again bring together companies from across the island on October 18, 2025. This year’s participants include CAPSBOLD, SPORTSOFT, FxPro, Stoiximan, Freedom24, Melco, City Of Dreams Mediterranean, Amdocs, MUREX, Ultimate.GROUP and many more, ready to take the competitive spirit to the next level.

As in previous years, Heritage Private School will host the event, a venue with modern facilities that ensure comfort and top-level organisation. We expect over 1,500 participants from 50 companies.

The programme will once again feature a wide range of sports and games, including table tennis, tug of war, futsal, volleyball, FIFA on PlayStation, cross-training, backgammon, padel and survivor challenge.

In 2025, the festival continues to be supported by creative agency CAPSBOLD, which is responsible for marketing, PR and social media content, as well as producing an eye-catching 3D video for the event.

Ultimately, Open Sports is a celebration for participants, their families, friends and even their pets. The day will be full of sports, live DJ performances, dance shows, Zumba sessions, juicy burgers, snacks, face painting and fun activities.

Taking part, making a difference

Every registration contributes to supporting the ‘PASYKAF’ association, as well as the Makario Children’s Hospital.

Our Sponsors & Partners

Platinum: Stoiximan, FxPro

Gold: Murex, City of Dreams Mediterranean, Tribe, Freedom24

Silver: Ultimate.Group

Media Partners: Economy Today, Fast Forward, Treedia

Creative Marketing Partner: CAPSBOLD × SPORTSOFT

