On Tuesday the skies will remain clear with temperatures reaching up to 37 degrees Celsius inland, around 33 degrees on the east, north and south coast and around 31 degrees on the west coast and the higher mountains.

Light to moderate winds will blow south- to northwest a force three to four Beaufort and gradually increase to strong winds at up to five Beaufort.

The sea will be calm to slightly rough on the east coast and slightly rough on the remaining coastal areas of the island.

During the night, the weather will remain clear with a chance of locally increased cloudiness on the coastal areas. Temperatures are expected to drop to 20 degrees Celsius inland, around 21 degrees on the coastal areas and around 19 degrees in the higher mountains.

Later in the day and during the early hours of the morning, some areas may experience fog or mist. Weak winds are expected to blow mainly south- to northwest at force three Beaufort.

The sea will be calm to slightly rough in the south and eastern areas of the island, and a little rough in the remaining coastal areas.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the weather will continue to be mainly clear, with a chance of increased cloudiness.