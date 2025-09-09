Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Paella with Chicken and Seafood

400ml warm vegetable or chicken broth

1g saffron or turmeric powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1/2 tsp salt

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

100g chicken thigh without skin and bone, cut into strips

1.5 teaspoons sweet paprika powder

125g Carolina rice

50g white wine

1 red pepper, cut into strips

150g canned tomatoes (passata or finely chopped)

150g mixed seafood (shrimp, mussels, squid chopped)

4 large shrimp

8-10 shelled mussels

8 cherry tomatoes cut in half for garnish

1 tablespoon parsley or fresh coriander, for garnish

1 lemon, cut into wedges, to serve

To prepare the broth with the saffron, add a cube of vegetable broth along with the saffron to 400ml of water and boil until the cube dissolves.

Then heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large frying pan and sauté the onion along with the salt until slightly caramelised.

Add the chicken and garlic and continue sautéing.

After 1 minute, add the paprika and rice and mix.

Then add the wine carefully and stir until it evaporates.

Add the pepper, tomato, saffron broth and mixed seafood. Stir again and lower the heat.

Cook the rice without stirring it.

Just before it absorbs all the liquids, add the shrimp and mussels to the rice and press with a spatula so that they sink slightly. Cover for 3 minutes or until the mussels open and the large shrimp are cooked.

Remove the lid, increase the heat and bake until the rice absorbs all the liquids.

Remove the pan from the heat and cover it with a clean kitchen cloth for 5 minutes.

Sprinkle with the herbs and cherry tomatoes and serve with lemon cut into wedges.

Patatas Bravas

400g Potatoes

50ml olive oil

Salt

For the hot sauce

150g tomato sauce with basil

1 teaspoon chopped hot pepper

1/2 teaspoon hot paprika

Peel and cut the potatoes into cubes of about 2cm. Rinse them well and dry.

Boil the potatoes in warm, salted water for about 5-7 minutes, until slightly soft, without starting to dissolve.

Drain the potatoes, season them with salt and pepper and mix them with the olive oil.

Spread them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake them in a preheated oven at 200C for about 20 minutes, until crispy and golden.

For the sauce: In a bowl, add the tomato sauce. Add the hot pepper and paprika. Mix.

Serve the potatoes hot, drizzling them with the hot sauce.

Souvlaki with Mojo Verde

For the souvlaki

500g chicken or pork, cut into 2 cm cubes

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 tablespoons olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper

Souvlaki sticks (soaked in water, if wooden)

For the mojo verde

20g parsley

20g coriander

1 small garlic clove

1 green pepper

1 tablespoon vinegar

1/2 teaspoon cumin

60ml olive oil

Salt and pepper

Put the meat on skewers and marinate with paprika, cumin, garlic, lemon, olive oil, salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Put all the mojo verde ingredients in a food processor and mash them until you have a smooth, green sauce.

Grill the souvlaki on a grill or grill for 3-4 minutes on each side, until golden brown and well cooked.

Serve the souvlaki hot, accompanying them with the mojo verde sauce on the side or on top.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010 https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/