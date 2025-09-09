The latest edition of the European Researchers’ Night will take place in Cyprus on September 26, 2025, marking the nineteenth consecutive year the event is held on the island.

According to an announcement released on Tuesday, this year’s event, titled “Mission Possible – The sequel!”, will focus on connecting science, research and innovation with the public through a series of activities and presentations.

The event will take place at the State Fair in Nicosia, in Halls A and B, running from 8.30 in the morning until 10 in the evening.

This annual celebration of science is held simultaneously across 25 countries and more than 460 cities in Europe and beyond, always on the last Friday of September, attracting over 1.5 million visitors internationally.

In Cyprus, the event is organised once again by the Research and Innovation Foundation in collaboration with leading research, innovation and business bodies of the country, and it is held under the auspices of president Nikos Christodoulides.

The organisers said the aim is to promote a culture of research, to connect science with society and innovation, and to highlight the work carried out by universities, centres of excellence and innovative companies on the island.

This year’s central theme will once again be the European Union’s five flagship missions that address major societal challenges.

These include adaptation to climate change, the fight against cancer, the protection of oceans, seas and waters, the creation of climate-neutral and smart cities, and the safeguarding of healthy soils and food.

The event offers scientists, academics, researchers and start-up founders an opportunity to showcase their projects and achievements to the wider public.

Visitors to the State Fair will be able to explore more than 70 stands manned by scientists.

They will also have the chance to attend engaging presentations and interactive experiments using technology, multimedia and simulations, as well as to handle scientific equipment in a programme full of activities, competitions, games and entertainment.

For the first time, those attending will also be able to interact with famous scientists from the past and the future through holograms, asking them questions and receiving answers in real time.

The event is funded by the European Commission under the project “Mission Possible: Researchers on Board for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future” (Contract No. 101160964).

Further information, including the full programme, can be found on the European Researchers’ Night website at www.erncyprus.com and on the Research and Innovation Foundation’s Facebook page.