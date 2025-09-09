Services production in the euro area and the European Union fell by 0.1 per cent in June 2025 compared with May 2025, according to first estimates published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The fall followed growth in May 2025, when services production increased by 0.3 per cent in the euro area and by 0.7 per cent in the EU.

On an annual basis, services production rose by 2.9 per cent in the euro area and by 3.3 per cent in the EU in June 2025 compared with June 2024.

In the euro area, services activity in June 2025 showed mixed movements compared with the previous month.

Transportation and storage edged up by 0.1 per cent, while accommodation and food services fell by 0.6 per cent.

Information and communication recorded a 0.2 per cent increase, real estate activities rose slightly by 0.1 per cent, professional, scientific and technical activities declined by 0.2 per cent, and administrative and support services slipped by 0.1 per cent.

Across the EU, a similar divergence was evident. Transportation and storage dropped by 0.2 per cent and accommodation and food services by 0.7 per cent, while information and communication strengthened by 0.4 per cent.

Real estate activities fell slightly by 0.1 per cent, professional, scientific and technical activities remained unchanged, and administrative and support services managed a 0.1 per cent gain.

Among member states for which data were available, the largest monthly decreases were recorded in Luxembourg with a fall of 11.8 per cent, Denmark with a drop of 2.8 per cent, and Latvia with a decline of 1.2 per cent.

The highest increases were observed in Greece with a rise of 2.8 per cent, Estonia with growth of 2.3 per cent, and Poland with an increase of 1.3 per cent.

On an annual basis, in the euro area in June 2025 compared with June 2024, transportation and storage expanded by 2.0 per cent, accommodation and food services by 2.3 per cent, and information and communication by 5.4 per cent.

Real estate activities rose by 2.7 per cent, professional, scientific and technical activities by 3.5 per cent, and administrative and support services by 1.9 per cent.

In the EU, annual growth was somewhat stronger. Transportation and storage increased by 3.5 per cent, accommodation and food services by 2.3 per cent, and information and communication by 5.5 per cent.

Real estate activities climbed by 2.9 per cent, professional, scientific and technical activities by 3.5 per cent, and administrative and support services by 2.1 per cent.

Among member states for which data were available, the strongest annual increases were recorded in Greece with a rise of 24.0 per cent, Denmark with growth of 15.2 per cent, and Estonia with an increase of 9.9 per cent.

The largest decreases were observed in Luxembourg with a fall of 41.7 per cent, Malta with a decline of 3.2 per cent, and Austria with a drop of 1.1 per cent.