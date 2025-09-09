European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday thanked Cyprus for the humanitarian aid sent in August and called on the member states to take further action, during a European Parliament plenary session on Gaza.

“The humanitarian disaster in Gaza is testing Europe’s resolve, as we remain divided,” she said.

She said between July 10 and September 1, a total of 2,904 aid trucks entered Gaza, in addition to a vessel carrying 1,200 tonnes of humanitarian aid, which departed from Limassol on August 18.

While thanking Cyprus for its efforts, Kallas called on EU member states to offer more support.

“This is not enough, we need to do more,” she said.

She added that the EU could not move forward with putting pressure on Israel if there was no agreement on the next steps in regard to Gaza, however she emphasised that diplomatic efforts with Israel need to continue.

She said the EU was working hard to improve the situation on the ground, calling on member states to cooperate with one another.

“Of course, we will call for a lasting ceasefire and the release of hostages,” Kallas emphasised.

The 1,200 tonnes of humanitarian aid arrived at the Israeli port of Ashdod in the last week of August. According to the United Nations, its contents, including food items, especially baby food and flour, have since been distributed.

The financing of the aid was covered by the UAE under the Amalthea plan, the name given to Cyprus’ humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza.

Earlier, aid had been delivered to Gaza from Cyprus via a temporary jetty constructed and funded by the United States.

However, the structure, installed in May 2024 and attached to Gaza’s coastline, was plagued by technical and logistical setbacks and was ultimately operational for barely 12 days before being dismantled permanently two months later.