The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection by Marriott, owned by MHV- Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, proudly announces its prestigious collaboration with Sole Lifestyle & Spa, the niche spa brand which will be responsible for the exclusive wellness and spa experiences offered at the hotel. Furthermore, this top-notch synergy comes to elevate the glorious new era of the emblematic hotel and help establish it once more as the epicentre of the capital’s social, cultural and everyday life.

Sole Lifestyle & Spa, which debuted with its famous Limassol spa and won over the hearts of the demanding international, and Cypriot, Limassol crowd with its top-tier, caring, attentive and personalised services, is taking its next big step in our capital by collaborating with the most-anticipated hotel opening in Nicosia’s contemporary history.

“The Landmark is not just a hotel, it is a symbol of impeccable style and refined attention to detail. Its philosophy turned out to be remarkably aligned with ours. We felt a synergy: our approach to hospitality perfectly complements the atmosphere of this place. Opening a new location is a significant step for the Sole Lifestyle & Spa brand, a statement that we are ready for a new level of growth,” states Elena Sementsova, CEO of Sole Lifestyle & Spa.

As The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection by Marriott, is bringing along a grand new era for the hospitality scene of our capital, its spa centre could be nothing less than extraordinary. The magical ambiance and stunning spa suite facilities, gracefully nestled within the mezzanine floor, guaranteeing serenity and tranquillity, needed the very best of professionals to bring them to life and offer top-quality wellness experiences to their esteemed guests.

At the same time, the famous spa brand takes over the whole beauty routine of its guests, as it will be hosting one of the city’s finest beauty lounges within a specially dedicated space on the ground floor of the stunning hotel. Constituting the very heart of Cyprus, Nicosia is a city bursting with energy and fast-paced rhythms, making it a place in which finding balance and slowing down is especially important. A fact widely reflected in the services, treatments and protocols, designed especially for the brand-new hotel.

“Guests of the new Spa at The Landmark can expect the same premium service that Sole Lifestyle & Spa in Limassol is known for: a personalised approach, highly skilled specialists, and an atmosphere of complete tranquillity. In Nicosia, we plan to introduce several exclusive programmes created specifically for hotel guests, tailored to their lifestyle and needs,” notes Sole Lifestyle & Spa CEO Sementsova.

“Our rituals include express treatments, short spa programmes, detox therapies, and deep-tissue massages, designed to relieve tension and restore balance after business meetings or travel.

“We place special emphasis on techniques that quickly restore energy and vitality. We don’t just provide services, we create an atmosphere where each person -hotel guest or local- feels like the main character, and every moment in the spa becomes a meaningful ritual of self-care.

“For me, opening a spa at The Landmark is a symbol of trust and a confirmation that we are moving in the right direction. Partnering with such a prestigious brand marks an important step for Sole Lifestyle & Spa, taking us to a new level.”

The brand-new Sole Lifestyle & Spa, located inside The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection by Marriott, which is shortly arriving to redefine the very core of luxury hospitality in Nicosia, and Cyprus, is naturally located just a stone’s throw away from the doorstep of The Landmark Residences and The Landmark Offices, adding yet another alluring touch to the experience of living and working at Nicosia’s most prestigious address.

About The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection Hotel

Owned by MHV- Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, this is the first and only hotel in Cyprus to join the prestigious Autograph Collection by Marriott. A 5-star city business hotel, it honours the legacy and rich heritage of its iconic building, long associated with historic political events and landmark moments in Cyprus. With 283 rooms and 18 suites, the hotel features three restaurants -including Cyprus’ first Sumosan – indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, salon, gym, tennis and padel courts, a grand ballroom, versatile meeting spaces, a gallery and luxury boutiques. Adjacent to the hotel are the imposing The Landmark Nicosia Towers and a lush 10,000-sq.m. park.

The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection: thelandmarknicosia.com | [email protected]

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture:

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Dedicated to creating extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV Group is redefining luxury living and business environments across the Mediterranean by delivering world-class experiences. mhvgroup.com