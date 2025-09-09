Last season, Lidl’s partnership with the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League saw 36 nations and 72 clubs unite across 342 matchdays, making Lidl the most visible sponsor of the competitions according to the Nielson Sports report* and bringing fans closer to the game they love.

Lidl’s community initiatives throughout the tournament reached thousands of players, fans and families. During the 2024/25 season, Lidl:

Delivered over 18,000 portions of fresh fruit to energise football fans in the stadiums.

to energise football fans in the stadiums. Showed support for Lidl customers and families across Europe by giving out 4,685 tickets, making top-tier European football accessible to more families and communities.

by giving out 4,685 tickets, making top-tier European football accessible to more families and communities. 7,524 young football fans became part of the Lidl Kids Team, stepping onto the pitch together with their heroes and experiencing the magic of matchday up close.

Looking ahead, Lidl will continue offering these incredible opportunities for fans in the upcoming 2025/26 season, with ticket giveaways, Lidl Kids Team experiences, and continued access to fresh, healthy food. This partnership underscores Lidl’s commitment to promoting active lifestyles, supporting communities and making football more accessible and inclusive for all.

By championing conscious nutrition and active lifestyles, Lidl’s ongoing partnerships with UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League are not only about supporting world-class football, but they are also about creating lasting, life-changing moments for people, football fans and families across Europe.

“Through our collaboration last season, we successfully engaged families from Lidl countries across Europe, making football more inclusive and accessible. As we continue this partnership, our focus remains on fostering healthy living, community engagement and meaningful experiences on and off the field,” noted Martin Brandenburger, CEO & Chairman of the Board at Lidl Cyprus.

To discover more about Lidl’s ongoing support for European football and healthy communities, view the link here.

To enjoy highlights from last year’s partnership, view the link here.

*Nielsen Sports. Internal Report, June 2025. Unpublished document. Accessed by Lidl. Base: 12,000 representative citizens aged 16 – 69 years.

