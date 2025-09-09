As summer approaches its end, the AG Leventis Gallery has invited Misharoz Jazz Band for a unique musical evening. Drinks and tunes will be hosted at the rooftop garden of the Leventis Tower, on the 15th floor, for an unforgettable night.

The date is set for September 25, just before we bid farewell to summer. The musicians of the Misharoz Jazz Band are no strangers to the gallery as they have performed there before.

“Drawing inspiration from a variety of musical cultures around the world,” says the gallery, “from traditional New Orleans jazz to Caribbean beguines, Congolese rhythms and gypsy jazz sounds, to the folkloric music of England, Cyprus and Europe, Misharoz Jazz Band will surely inspire you to get up and dance. Playing both original songs as well as a selection of covers from the early jazz, swing, blues and ragtime traditions.”

The rooftop’s doors open at 7.30pm and the live music begins at 8pm as drummer Ulaş Öğüç, vocalist and woodwind player Will Scott and guitarist and vocalist Dimi Shoe take the floor. Against the backdrop of Nicosia’s sunset, high above the city, the trio will perform a soulful, swingy set that will certainly charm listeners. Plus, it’s free! Just make sure to arrive early, as there is limited seating.

Live jazz. September 25. Leventis Tower Roof Garden, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Reservations required. Tel: 22-668838