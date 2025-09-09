Financial technology provider payabl. this week announced its return as Title Sponsor of the payabl. Basketball Tournament “Neofytos Chandriotis,” which will take place from September 12 to September 14, 2025, at the Tassos Papadopoulos–Eleftheria Stadium in Nicosia.

Now in its sixth edition, the tournament has established itself as one of Europe’s most respected pre-season basketball events. It will once again welcome four EuroLeague giants, Olympiacos Piraeus, AS Monaco, Paris Basketball, and Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade).

Over the course of three days, Cyprus will host basketball at the highest level, with thousands of fans expected to fill the stands and broadcasts reaching audiences worldwide.

The action begins on Friday, September 12, with Paris Basketball facing Crvena Zvezda. On Saturday, September 13, Olympiacos Piraeus will meet AS Monaco in a game expected to attract the largest crowd of the tournament.

The event concludes on Sunday, September 14, with two final matches. In the afternoon, Olympiacos Piraeus will take on Paris Basketball, followed by AS Monaco against Crvena Zvezda in the evening.

“At payabl., we are proud to once again lend our name and support to the Neofytos Chandriotis Tournament, a truly special event for Cyprus,” said Marios Tsialis, CFO of payabl.

“This tournament showcases the best of European basketball while also giving back to the local community, values that resonate deeply with us,” he added.

“As a company headquartered in Cyprus”, he continued, “we see this sponsorship as a way to strengthen our community and share the island’s spirit of resilience and excellence with the world.”

“We’re also proud to support local merchants during the tournament,” he said. “Our POS terminals will ensure fans enjoy a seamless payments experience throughout the event, making their time in the arena even more enjoyable.”

On his part, Nicolas Constantinou, Director of Pneuma Promotions and organiser of the tournament, said that “the payabl. Basketball Tournament Neofytos Chandriotis has grown into one of the most respected pre-season basketball events in Europe, attracting world-class teams and a passionate international audience”.

“This success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of payabl., whose partnership goes beyond sponsorship,” he stressed.

“Together, we are bringing elite basketball to Cyprus while also creating a lasting impact for the community through initiatives such as the Neofytos Chandriotis Student Medical Care Fund at the University of Cyprus, which honours the legacy of the young Cypriot athlete in whose memory the event is held,” he added.

The announcement also mentioned that “this partnership reflects payabl.’s long-term commitment to investing in Cyprus’ cultural and sporting landscape, while further cementing the island’s reputation as a vibrant international ​hub”.​

The 2025 edition of the payabl. Basketball Tournament “Neofytos Chandriotis,” organised by Pneuma Promotions with the support of local partners, is set to welcome more than 15,000 spectators over three days of competition.

For more information about the tournament, readers can call 7000 3222, while tickets are available at SoldOutTicketBox.com.