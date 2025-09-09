sta

The weather will remain mostly clear on Tuesday with temperatures ranging from 34 degrees Celsius inland to around 30 degrees on the west and south-west coast, 31 degrees in the remaining coastal areas and around 25 degrees in the higher mountains.

Locally increased cloudiness can be observed throughout the day, mainly in the north and western coastal areas of the island, with a chance of isolated rain showers in the higher mountains, the north-east and other inland areas in the afternoon.

Weak will range from weak to strong, at initially force three Beaufort and gradually increase to moderate in the north- and southwest at up to four Beaufort. In the afternoon, winds will blow up to force five in the southern areas of the island.

The sea will be slightly rough.

During the night, the weather will remain mostly clear with temperatures dropping to 20 degrees Celsius inland, around 21 degrees in the coastal areas of the island and around 15 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will gradually move northwest to northeast, at weak force three Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Wednesday the weather will initially remain mainly clear, while in the afternoon, isolated rains area expected in the higher mountains.

Thursday and Friday the weather will be mainly clear, with locally increased cloudiness expected in the early afternoon, mainly in the mountains.