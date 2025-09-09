Trinity Private School proudly opened its doors this week to welcome students and parents for the start of the new school year. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and anticipation as children reunited with classmates, met their teachers and stepped into another year of growth and learning.

The warm reception from faculty and staff set the tone for what promises to be a dynamic and successful academic journey ahead. Parents were also welcomed into the school community, highlighting the importance of partnership between home and school in nurturing students’ success.

“We are delighted to see our students return full of energy and curiosity,” said Rosa Maria Blanco, Principal of Trinity Private School. “This year, we are committed to providing enriching learning experiences, supporting the holistic development of every child and building a positive, thriving school environment.”

With a focus on academic excellence, creativity and character development, Trinity Private School looks forward to a year of achievement, collaboration and community spirit.