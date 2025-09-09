The board of directors of Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd will meet on Thursday, September 25, 2025, to discuss, among other matters, the potential payment of an interim dividend from the profits of 2025 to shareholders.

According to a filing to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the board said that the relevant resolutions will be similarly announced to the CSE before trading opens on September 26, 2025.

The company confirmed that the meeting forms part of its regular corporate governance process and that any decision on the interim dividend will depend on the board’s assessment of the company’s financial position.

The announcement follows the company’s ongoing commitment to maintain transparency with shareholders regarding profits and dividend policy.

What is more, Vassiliko Cement Works pointed out that the board will also consider other corporate matters during the meeting, although no additional details were provided.

The company’s shares are listed on the regulated market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

Investors and shareholders are advised to follow the official announcements for the full details of any dividend approval.