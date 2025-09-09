A security guard was hospitalised with burns in his face after a group of young men reportedly attacked him with tear gas at a primary school in Ypsonas at 9pm on Monday night.

According to media reports, the incident occurred when the young men entered the primary school’s football pitch. After being told to leave by the security guard, they reportedly started chasing him and threw lit tear gas canisters at his face.

The security guard was transferred to the hospital, reportedly having suffered burns to his face.

President of the Western Limassol school authority, Herodotos Neophytou, expressed his concern about repeated incidents at schools.

“Nobody is bothered to look into it – and its not just them destroying property, it might go as far as [attempted] murder as in this case,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

He added that there had been another incident at an Ypsonas school last week, in which he said a group of youngsters destroyed the walls of the local gymnasium.

“We knew before and we told the police but they were unable to arrest even one of them,” he said, however adding that he understood that the police could not be “everywhere at the same time.”

Instead, he urged parents to fulfill their responsibilities as guardians.

“If your child is not home at 1am, how do you not get suspicious?” he asked.

The police have not yet shared any further information regarding Monday’s incident.