Waste collection will take place overnight on Friday, along the Nicosia-Limassol highway from Skarinou to Germasogeia, the Department of Public Works announced on Tuesday, which it said will affect those using the road.

The work is scheduled from 10pm on Friday to 5am on Saturday.

During this period, the outside lane heading towards Limassol will be closed in sections, with traffic redirected to the inner lane. Mobile traffic management units will be in operation to facilitate the flow.

The department apologised for the inconvenience and urged drivers to follow temporary road signs and police instructions.