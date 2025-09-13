Larnaca is set to maintain a steady flow of tourists during the winter months, according to current bookings and trends.

At the same time, the city’s hotels will all remain open, reflecting confidence in continued demand.

The president of the Larnaca Hoteliers Association, Marios Polyviou, told Politis that positive signs for this winter tourism mainly concern the city’s three traditional markets, the United Kingdom, Israel and Poland.

Flights from these countries will continue to operate through Larnaca International Airport throughout the winter, he added.

Polyviou highlighted the Wizz Air flight schedule, which will operate from various European cities, as a key factor supporting winter tourism.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, September 18, Wizz Air will host an event at the departures area of Larnaca Airport to mark a significant milestone for the airline, celebrating five years since establishing its base in Cyprus.

The event will also commemorate the ten million passengers who have flown with Wizz Air to and from the island.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeadis and Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis will attend the event and deliver greetings.

Regarding this year’s summer tourism season, Polyviou said activity until the end of August remained at very good levels, with hotel occupancy described as fully satisfactory.

Specifically for July, overnight stays were up by three per cent compared with the same month last year, he said.

Demand for Airbnb apartments in Larnaca continues to grow, with many international visitors now opting for this type of accommodation.

A large number of apartments across the city and district have already been added to the Airbnb platform.

In another development, approximately 20 new hotels are planned in Larnaca, according to Polyviou.

He explained that recent figures from the Larnaca Town Planning Department, showing 1,295 building permit applications in the first seven months of 2025, reflect strong interest in new developments.

Among these applications are proposals for 20 new hotels, mainly boutique hotels, across the commercial urban centre of the city.

Polyviou noted that interest in building new tourist accommodation is currently very high among both foreign and local investors.

The Larnaca Town Planning Department reported that building permit applications rose by 53 per cent in the first seven months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, and by 73 per cent compared with 2022.