“It’s that time again — cool September evenings, good tunes, and even better food. As we all ease back into our routines, there’s at least one thing to look forward to: Fork Food Market is back at the Gardens,” say organisers ahead of the event’s comeback.

On Friday, September 19, the Nicosia Municipal Gardens will fill with sizzling flavours, world cuisines, music, cocktails and groovy vibes as the beloved event returns. Street food stalls will set up their traveling kitchens in the park to cook up delicious bites for visitors, ranging from burgers, pizzas, bao buns, vegetarian dishes and meat-centred meals. Though the full list of vendors has not been announced yet (best check the Facebook page for that closer to the time), Fork Food market’s selection is always good.

Food will be served from 7pm to 10pm and the bar will stay open a little later as DJ Sofronis is on the decks until midnight.

“We’re also excited to be collaborating again with AFIS Cyprus,” adds the team, “who will be joining us to collect used batteries for recycling. For every 10 batteries you bring, you’ll receive a €5 coupon to spend on food or drinks at the market. It’s a win for you—and the planet!”

Fork Food Market

Street food market. September 19. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 7pm. Free entrance. Tel: 96-395261. www.forkfoodmarket.com