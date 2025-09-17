The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) this week announced the admission of new government treasury bills of the Republic of Cyprus to its regulated market.

In a statement, the CSE said it had accepted the introduction of 25,000 13-week Treasury Bills, ninth issue, series 2025 (September 19, 2025 – December 19, 2025), with a nominal value of €1,000 each and a total value of €25 million.

The treasury bills resulted from an auction held on September 15, 2025.

The CSE also confirmed the simultaneous admission of these treasury bills to the Central Depository and Central Registry, in accordance with the provisions of subsections (1) and (3) of Article 10 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange (Central Depository and Central Registry of Securities) Laws.

The issue date of the treasury bills is September 19, 2025.

The trading code of the securities that will be listed on the Bonds Market will be TB13I25, and the unique ISIN code will be CY0241300819.

The CSE said the treasury bills will bear no interest.

Trading in the securities will commence on Friday, September 19, 2025.