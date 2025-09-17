Liverpool’s British record signing Alexander Isak will be in the squad when they kick off their Champions League campaign against Atletico Madrid, manager Arne Slot said on Tuesday.

While fans may be eager to see the Swedish striker in action at Anfield, however, Slot tried to play down their expectations.

“Definitely a chance because he’s in the squad,” Slot told reporters on Tuesday. “I can say 100% sure he will not play 90 minutes. But he’s part of the squad.”

Isak, who signed on deadline day for 125 million pounds ($169.5 million) from Newcastle United, was left out of the squad for Sunday’s 1-0 victory at Burnley, with Slot saying he was still not fully fit.

“(His biggest challenge is) getting fit after missing out four months and of proper team sessions,” Slot said. “He doesn’t have to prove to anyone that he’s good enough to play in the Premier League, because that’s what he’s proven already at Newcastle.”

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said Isak had settled in well with the Premier League champions.

“Very good impression, very eager,” the central defender said. “Obviously, the quality he’s been showing already since the first session, only positives, and off the pitch as well, we’re having conversations – I spoke to him during the international break once everything was sorted.”

Van Dijk emphasised the importance of integration.

“It’s now about getting him as fit as possible and to understand each one of us as quickly as possible, how we train, how we press, our set pieces,” he said.

Liverpool will be looking to build on last season’s strong league-phase performance before they lost to Paris St Germain in the last 16.

Atletico will be without striker Julian Alvarez, who is sidelined with a knee injury.