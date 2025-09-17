Arsenal began their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win away to Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, with Gabriel Martinelli making an immediate impact from the bench to open the scoring and another substitute, Leandro Trossard, netting the second.

Martinelli replaced Eberechi Eze in the 71st minute, with Arsenal struggling to find a breakthrough despite creating plenty of chances, and the substitute netted an impressive solo goal after less than a minute on the pitch.

The Brazilian forward was sent racing through on goal after a flicked pass from Trossard, and the two combined again three minutes from time, with Martinelli’s pullback from the byline finished off by Trossard.

Arsenal, who were beaten at the semi-final stage last season by eventual winners Paris St Germain, were the better side on the night, but laboured to put away an Athletic team backed by a boisterous San Mames stadium, until the substitutes arrived.

Tottenham edge out Villarreal thanks to own goal

Tottenham Hotspur celebrated their return to the Champions League with a 1-0 home victory over Spanish club Villarreal courtesy of an own goal by keeper Luiz Junior on Tuesday.

The London club’s first game in the competition for close to 1,000 days was only four minutes old when Villarreal’s Brazilian keeper fumbled a cross by Lucas Bergvall across his own line.

It was never comfortable for the hosts after that though with former Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe having several chances including a late free kick that flashed just wide of the post.

Tottenham’s defence, which has conceded only one goal so far this season in the Premier League, held firm though to allow Thomas Frank’s side to begin their group campaign with an important three points.

They face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt away next while Villarreal host Juventus.

Mbappe on the spot as 10-man Real fight back to beat Marseille

Kylian Mbappe converted two penalties to secure Real Madrid a 2-1 victory over Olympique de Marseille in their Champions League group stage opener despite playing the final stages with 10 men after captain Dani Carvajal was sent off.

Timothy Weah capitalised on a schoolboy mistake by Arda Guller to put the French visitors ahead in the 22nd minute before Mbappe levelled after Rodrygo was clumsily tripped by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The drama reached fever pitch in the 72nd minute when Carvajal lost his temper and was sent off for head-butting rival goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, leaving the record 15-times European champions facing an uphill battle.

Mbappe had the final say, however, converting his second penalty after a controversial handball by Facundo Medina to complete Madrid’s comeback.