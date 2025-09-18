Newcastle United are better equipped for the Champions League this season with a stronger squad and are ready for a “magical” night when they host Spanish powerhouse Barcelona in their group stage opener, manager Eddie Howe said on Wednesday.

Newcastle, who qualified for the Champions League after a year’s absence from Europe’s premier competition, host last season’s semi-finalists at St James’ Park on Thursday.

They beat Barcelona the first time they met in 1997, thanks to an unforgettable Faustino Asprilla hat-trick, but have lost their last three encounters against the LaLiga side, last playing in 2003.

“It is a historic fixture. As soon as we realised we were drawn against Barcelona, it had a sort of a magical feel to it. I think it’ll be an amazing game to experience,” Howe told reporters.

“Obviously, we’ve been focusing on the tactical preparation and making sure we deliver a good performance. I’m really excited to sample the atmosphere and I think that will just be an incredible thing again.”

Newcastle’s last season in the Champions League ended in a group stage exit when they finished bottom of the table but Howe’s side had one memorable victory when they beat Paris St Germain 4-1 at home.

LEARNING FROM PAST

Howe said the squad can learn from their previous European campaign when they take on the likes of Barcelona, Benfica, Athletic Bilbao and reigning champions PSG in the new group stage.

“Ultimately, we didn’t progress beyond the group stage, that was a big disappointment. We can use those experiences to help us,” Howe said.

“Just the size and the magnitude of those games, everything that goes into a Champions League and it is different from the Premier League. The build-up’s different, the feel’s different.

“I think having done that before can certainly help us… It’s a different squad and I back the quality that we have. Certainly, they’re tough games.”

Newcastle will be buoyed by the fact that Barcelona’s injured Lamine Yamal has not made the trip but Howe said it was a shame the electric 18-year-old winger was not taking part.

“I’m disappointed that we don’t get to see him at his best playing in the game. But whoever they play, they’ve got real pace in wide areas, we know that,” Howe said.

“They’ve got international players that will challenge us in different ways. So I think structurally our team performance has got to be really strong. I think we’ve got to defend well in wide areas.

“They’re free scoring, started the season very well. (We will have to) defend very well, so our off-the-ball game plan has got to be very strong. We started the season really well defensively, so a continuation of that is going to be needed.”