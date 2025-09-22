An award ceremony for the “STEAME Teacher Facilitator” Certification (Micro-Credential) programme took place on September 17, 2025, for teachers who successfully completed the 2025 certification scheme organised by the Cyprus Mathematical Society, in collaboration with the Cyprus Pedagogical Institute, the European Association of Career Guidance and the University of the National Education Commission in Krakow.

The ceremony was hosted at the Headquarters of the Bank of Cyprus and the Minister of Education, Sport and Youth, Dr Athena Michaelidou, personally awarded the certifications to the teachers.

The Certification Programme was conducted from February to July 2025. Within the framework of the Programme, teachers had the opportunity to receive theoretical training on various aspects of STEAME Education and to participate in experiential workshops, during which they co-created STEAME Learning and Creativity Plans together with other teachers.

A prerequisite for the successful completion of the programme, and thus the awarding of the related certification, was the implementation of the Learning and Creativity Plans with pupils aged 10–16 who participated in the “Mathematics and STEAME” Summer School, organised by the Cyprus Mathematical Society in July 2025 in Agros.

The Bank of Cyprus provides consistent support to all initiatives of the Cyprus Mathematical Society, with steadfast commitment to promoting innovative learning opportunities for teachers and pupils in Cyprus.