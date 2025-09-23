Two teenage girls were remanded in custody by Larnaca District Court on Tuesday in connection with the theft of a rented vehicle and the €8,000 in it.

An 18-year-old was remanded for six days and a 17-year-old for three.

A 39-year-old man who had rented the car reported it stolen on Monday, along with a computer and cash inside it.

He tracked the car using the rental app, leading police to arrest the suspects under court warrants around noon the same day.

Later, police found the €8,000 in an open area in Larnaca.