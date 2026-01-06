An Epiphany Day ceremony in Limassol was briefly overshadowed by confusion after the Holy Cross went missing following its immersion into the sea at the city’s old port on Monday.

The incident occurred after the traditional blessing of the waters, when the Holy Cross was cast into the sea and dozens of swimmers dived in to retrieve it.

According to reports, one of the participants managed to reach the Cross and shouted that he would hand it over to the priest, but failed to do so.

As a result, concern was raised and the police were notified.

Efforts to locate the Cross are ongoing.

Authorities clarified that the Cross is a carved wooden one, with no monetary value beyond its religious significance.

Earlier in the day, the Divine Liturgy for Epiphany was held at the Cathedral of Ayia Napa in Limassol, officiated by Limassol Bishop Athanasios.

The government was represented by Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides.

Following the service and the blessing of the waters, a procession made its way to the old port of Limassol, where this year’s immersion ceremony was held due to rough sea conditions.

The procession was led by Bishop Athanasios, accompanied by clergy, officials and members of the public, while an honour guard of the National Guard took part and the Limassol municipality philharmonic band played along the route.

Procession in Paphos

Despite the cold weather, many people dived into the sea to receive the blessing of the Holy Cross.

Epiphany ceremonies were also held across the wider Limassol district. In Amathounta municipality, Amathounta Bishop Nikolaos officiated the Divine Liturgy at the church of Saints Joachim and Anne, followed by a procession to the jetty of the Four Seasons hotel, where the blessing of the waters and immersion of the Cross took place.

In the Kourion municipality, the ceremony was held at Kourion beach, while similar blessings of the waters and immersions of the Holy Cross were carried out after the Divine Liturgy at a fountain in Ypsonas and at the Akrotiri fishing shelter.

Epiphany commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan by St John the Baptist. The blessing of the waters, whether in rivers, lakes, or seas, is a central tradition, symbolising purification and renewal.