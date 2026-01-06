Winter swimming has its own festival now, and the third edition of the Ayia Napa event is approaching soon. Winter swimmers from Cyprus and abroad – as the festival has an international character – will gather at the seaside town from January 17 to 20.

Growing year by year, the festival’s success contributes to the extension of the tourist season and showcases the free areas of Famagusta, and Cyprus by extension, as a viable all-year-round tourist destination. Plus, it encourages swimming in Cyprus’ waters in the less popular months as well.

In December, Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannettou said the municipality has supported the Ayia Napa Winter Swimmers Club from the very beginning and expressed his confidence in the success of this year’s festival too. He highlighted that the 2026 festival features an enriched longer programme, the aim of which is to provide unique experiences to both Cypriot winter swimmers and visitors from abroad. During the festival, a sculpture of the Municipality Logo will be unveiled at Makronissos Beach.

The festival’s programme will include a welcome dinner on January 17, a tai chi and yoga class on January 18 at the beach and the traditional winter swim, an elementary schoolchildren’s sand art competition. Of course, there will be speeches, an award ceremony and this year, an excursion to Troodos and a cultural visit to the Famagusta Cultural Centre in Derynia is scheduled for January 19.

The festival will wrap up its 2026 agenda with a winter swim at Pantachou Beach, a brunch and a free guided tour at the Ayia Napa Thalassa Museum in the afternoon.

3rd International Ayia Napa Winter Swimmers Festival

Winter swimming, children’s sand art competition, cultural visits and more. January 17-20. Ayia Napa. www.ayianapawinterswimmers.cy