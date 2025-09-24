Alexander Isak scored his first goal for Liverpool while Hugo Ekitike was sent off after bagging a late winner as the hosts beat second tier Southampton 2-1 at Anfield to reach the fourth round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

The Swede, a record 125 million pounds signing from Newcastle United, found the net in the 43rd minute of a scrappy match – 38 seconds after Southampton’s Adam Armstrong had hit the crossbar.

Federico Chiesa provided the assist, as he did for Ekitike, cutting the ball back for Isak to slot coolly home.

Southampton hit back through Shea Charles in the 76th after a glaring error by midfielder Wataru Endo but Ekitike, who replaced Isak at halftime, maintained Liverpool’s 100% start to the season with a winner five minutes from time.

He was then sent off for a second yellow after removing his shirt in celebration.

“I’d be very surprised if he does it again,” Andy Robertson, captain of a completely-changed side from last weekend, told Sky Sports television. “It’s two silly bookings to pick up and obviously we miss him for Saturday.

“It’s silly from his part but he’s only young and he’ll learn from it.”

Isak missed a golden opportunity in the first minute of only his second start and recognised he needed playing time after a protracted transfer saga.

“It’s still early, a new club and new teammates, but I feel good,” he said. “I think with all the games I get I’m only going to get better.”

Club World Cup champions Chelsea suffered an early scare at third tier Lincoln City but came back from a goal down at halftime to win 2-1 with teenager Tyrique George equalising in the 48th and providing the assist for Facundo Buonanotte’s 50th-minute winner.

League One (third tier) Cardiff City provided the upset of the eight games on the programme by beating top flight Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor.

Premier League bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers won theirtop flight clash 2-0 against Everton,who had James Garner hit the bar with a second-half free kick and Jack Grealish coming off the bench.

Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez scored four, including a 24-minute first-half hat-trick, as Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion thumped third tier Barnsley 6-0 at Oakwell to reach the fourth round for the fifth time in six seasons.

Second tier Wrexham gave their Hollywood owners another home night to savour by beating Reading 2-0, with Nathan Broadhead scoring both — his first for the Welsh side who go through to the fourth round for the first time since 1977.

Premier League Fulham beat fourth tier visitors Cambridge United 1-0 at Craven Cottage with Emile Smith Rowe scoring the 66th-minute winner.

Championship side Swansea City and fourth tier giantkillers Grimsby Town are already through to the fourth round along with Premier League Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Holders Newcastle United host Bradford City on Wednesday, when top flight rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are also in action.