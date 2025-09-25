Syria signed investment contracts worth $1.5 billion to support tourism in Syria, said the state news agency citing tourism minister Mazen al-Salhani on Thursday.

Al-Salhani said the total value of the investments, whether through direct contracts or memoranda of understanding, amounts to about $1.5 billion. The projects include developing existing facilities, building hotels, resorts and entertainment cities, as well as rehabilitating historic areas.

Syria signed 12 investment deals worth $14 billion in August, including infrastructure, transportation and real estate projects aimed at reviving the war-damaged economy.