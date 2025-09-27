On Saturday, the weather will remain overwhelmingly clear with temperatures rising up to 34 degrees Celsius inland, around 29 degrees on the west coast, 31 degrees in the remaining coastal areas and up to 26 degrees in the higher mountains.

At noon, locally increased cloudiness and isolated rain is expected in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will blow at force three Beaufort and gradually move mainly south- to northwest at up to five Beaufort in the southern coastal areas.

The sea will be a little rough in the western part of the island and calm to a little rough in the remaining coastal areas.

During the night, the weather will remain mainly clear. Temperatures will drop to around 18 degrees Celsius inland, around 19 degrees on the coast and around 16 degrees in the higher mountains.

Temporarily increased low clouds and light fog and mist are expected to form locally during the early hours of the morning, especially in the eastern parts of the island and inland.

Winds will be downwind and locally variable, at two to threeBeaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough, becoming rough in the western parts of the island.

On Sunday, the weather will remain mainly clear with a chance of locally increased cloudiness.

On Monday, the weather will be mainly clear with locally increased cloudiness and a c chance of isolated rains in the higher mountains. On Tuesday, locally increased cloudiness is likely to bring isolated rains in the west and north and in the higher mountains.

Temperatures are expected to gradually drop until Tuesday.