UCLan Cyprus is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Voluntary Contribution Award 2025 at the 10th Corporate Volunteering and Voluntary Contribution Awards, organized by the Pancyprian Coordinating Council for Volunteering (PCCV).

The award ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace on 9th December 2025, bringing together volunteers and supporters of the volunteering movement from across Cyprus. The award was accepted on behalf of the University by Ms Margarita Stefanou, Head of Business Development.

This distinction recognises UCLan Cyprus’ long-standing commitment to volunteering, social responsibility, and its meaningful contribution to the wider community.

Find below the link from the website of the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council: https://volunteerism-cc.org.cy/en/10os-diagonismos-etairikoy-ethelontismoy-kai-ethelontikis-prosforas/