A traffic collision in Linopetra, Limassol, at around 12.30pm on Sunday has left a man dead. The victim is identified as Mohamed Al Ahmed, 34, a Syrian national and resident of Cyprus.

According to a statement from Limassol traffic police officer Marios Charalambous, the accident occurred on Kantatas Street. A 20-year-old woman was driving a saloon vehicle westbound when she attempted a right turn at the junction with Ayios Athanasios Avenue. During the turn, her car intercepted the man, who was moving south along Agios Athanasios Avenue.

The collision caused the man to be ejected onto the road. He was critically injured and taken by ambulance to a private hospital. Despite medical efforts, he died shortly afterwards. Police confirmed the young driver underwent an alcohol test, which returned a zero reading. A helmet was found at the scene. Authorities are investigating whether the man was wearing it at the time of the crash.

Limassol traffic police continue their investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. No charges have yet been filed.