This January, an original music and dance performance is coming to Nicosia that places the focus on the city itself. Looking at Nicosia’s multicultural aspects, traditions and communities through the centuries, Nostalgia moves from the Byzantine Era to the present day.

At each stop in history, the performance takes the audiences on a journey though art, music, dance, speech and movement, highlighting Cypriot traditions. Byzantine music and narrative songs will sound at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre on January 17 and meet with the language of Leontios Machairas, the Arab-Cypriot of Sanna, Armenian, Turkish of the Turkish Cypriots, as well as the dialects of the Cappadocians, Asia Minor and Pontic Greeks. On stage, contemporary artistic creations will unfold, carrying that same spirit of nostalgia.

The production is a collaborative effort of dozens of musicians, performers and groups. Taking part are the musicians Efraín López, Michalis Kouloumis, Petros Kouloumis, Elena Xyda, Veronica Alonefti, Panayiotis Tsappis, Panayiotis Stylianides and Anestis Panayiotidis, the Byzantine dance group Cypriot Melodists and the Traditional Music Choir of the Politistiko Ergastiri Ayion Omoloyiton.

Also taking the stage will be the Pan-National Armenian Cultural and Educational Association of Cyprus, actress and singer Michiel Frangiskou, folk poet Shiarpel Frangiskou, dancer Dervish Zeybek, members of the Youth Centre Panagia Soumela (dancers) and many others.

Bringing together several of Cyprus’ communities, Nostalgia seeks to explore issues related to the preservation and dissemination of its intangible cultural heritage while raising awareness of the loss of culture and traditions due to migration or displacement.

Nostalgia

Dance and music performance on Nicosia’s multicultural history and communities. January 17. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Tickets on More.com