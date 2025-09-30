A magical family concert is coming up this October, inviting young audiences to enjoy a fun-filled journey into the world of stories and imagination. The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra teams up with vocalists Giorgis Christodoulou and Eleonora Roussou, narrator Petros Georkadjis and conductor Alkis Baltas to bring two musical adaptations of children’s stories. This is the Family Concerts 1 – Musical Stories event!

On October 10 and 11, audiences in Paphos and Nicosia respectively, will enjoy a family-friendly concert blending narration, storytelling, music and song. Under the baton of Baltas, three charming heroes will spring to life: an ugly prince, a speedy rabbit and a determined turtle.

One of the fables to be presented is The Ugly Prince, written by Galateia Kazantzaki, the first wife of Nikos Kazantzakis. The text has been adapted by Baltas, curating the incidental music to the tale which comprises Franz Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony no. 8 and his German Dance in Anton Webern’s arrangement.

The second story of the concert is Aesop’s well-known fable The Hare and the Tortoise. Through this tale, Aesop (625-560 BC) shows audiences that it is not good to be boastful, and that making fun of those who may seem weaker is wrong. He also reminds readers that being strong or fast is not enough to win in life. Bringing the story to the stage, the orchestra invites Christodoulou and Roussou to pass on the messages through song.

In between the storytelling, a selection of beloved songs by Mikis Theodorakis, Spyridon Xyndas, Costas Cacoyannis, Dimitris Maragkopoulos and Alkis Baltas will be heard, as well as a traditional song from the Dodecanese and two songs by George Hadjipieris from the much-loved song series The Lazy Dragon.

Family Concerts 1 – Musical Stories event

Music, song and storytelling as the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra brings the childhood fables The Ugly Prince and The Hare and the Tortoise to life. Suitable for families. October 10. Markideio Municipal Theatre, Paphos. 6pm. October 11. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 4pm and 5.30pm. €8. www.cyso.org.cy. Tel: 22-463144