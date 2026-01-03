A 25-year-old man was arrested in Nicosia as part of a police operation aimed at stamping out the dealing of drugs, the police said on Saturday.

The man was arrested at 5pm on Friday after officers went to what the police described as “a specific area in Nicosia where it appears that drug dealing was taking place”.

When they arrived at the scene, two people were seen leaving the area on foot, while a car is also said to have “sped away from the scene”.

They apprehended the 25-year-old, and a subsequent search of his person and a bag he had in his possession turned up 15 bags containing a combined weight of 70 grams of cannabis, two bags containing a combined weight of seven grams of cocaine, a folding knife, two mobile phones, and €420 in cash.

He was as such arrested, and a subsequent search of his home turned up exactly €958 in cash.

It is expected that he will appear in court for the issue of a remand on Saturday, while the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.