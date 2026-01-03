Mythical figures from Cypriot folk tradition, legends and more are the focus of an upcoming multi-thematic exhibition by the Press and Information Office (PIO), which will take place at the Medieval Hall Kastelliotissa, Nicosia, this January and February.

Titled Myths of Cyprus, the exhibition brings to life well-known mythical figures from Cypriot folk history, such as Digenis, Sierolotta, the Kallikantzari-Gobblins, Rigaina, and other legendary figures of Cypriot folklore. Through three-dimensional installations and models, as well as the use of virtual reality, the myths are presented in a way that allows visitors to encounter them up close and get a refreshed feel of local folklore.

Taking place from January 14 to February 25, the exhibition will be open Wednesday to Sunday, giving the public plenty of opportunities to become reacquainted with Cyprus’ folk tales.

“Myths of Cyprus was created out of a deep need to preserve, highlight, and pass on our cultural heritage. The myths and traditions of a place are not merely narratives of the past, but living stories that connect generations, reflect the values of a people, and form an integral part of their cultural identity,” say organisers.

Myths of Cyprus

Exhibition with well-known mythical figures from Cypriot folk history. By the Press and Information Office. January 14-February 25. Medieval Hall Kastelliotissa, Nicosia. Wednesday and Friday: 14pm-7.30pm. Saturday and Sunday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 22-801180. www.pio.gov.cy