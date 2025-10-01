Two men were injured during a fight in Paphos on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at around 7.30pm in the common area of a residential complex in the village of Tala, when a 63-year-old Greek Cypriot and a 45-year-old Syrian got into an altercation.

Both men sustained knife injuries during the fight, with the police saying that their wounds appeared to be minor.

According to reports, the two men are the building’s administrator and one of the tenants.

Paphos police are continuing their investigation.