A new art exhibition has just opened at XeniArtSpace Gallery, bringing the silent female figures of mythology to the forefront. The Echoes of Her: Women in Greek Myths exhibition is an artistic journey that brings to light the women of ancient Greek mythology, restoring them to the centre of the narrative. Running until December 20, it showcases the works of over 20 artists.

“In Cyprus,” say organisers, “the land where Aphrodite rose from the sea foam, Greek myths are not mere tales, but living memory, woven into the stone, the mosaics, and the soul of the island. Yet, within this wealth of symbols and figures, women’s voices often remained silent, overshadowed by gods and heroes, confined to the roles of mother, daughter, or object of desire.”

Through the exhibition, female figures, many of whom are often victims of passion, reclaim their voice, shaping their own destiny. Through painting, sculpture and mixed media, the artists reimagine these archetypal women, transforming them into contemporary mirrors of femininity.

“With this exhibition, we aim to bring back into focus the female figures of mythology, highlighting their power and timeless symbolism,” curator, collector and founder of XeniArtSpace, Xenia Kulbachevskaya said last week at the exhibition’s official opening. “Together with artists from Cyprus and a sculptor from Bulgaria, we invite you to rediscover Aphrodite, Ariadne, Myrrha, Galatea and other symbolic figures, not as silent presences, but as living voices that continue to inspire and shape today, on issues such as freedom, choice, love and female identity”.

For the first time in Cyprus, the exhibition showcases works by Bulgarian sculptor Nina E Lishovska-Todorova, alongside creations by 20 artists living and working on the island: Alexandra Stroganova, Alison Leggat, Andrea Charalambides, Daphne Christoforou, Demetra Sergi, Despina Theocharidou, Eugenia Vassiloude, Elena Tsigaridou, Elizabeth Nenarokov, Fikos, Isabelle Bedevian, Julia Astreou-Christoforou, Katerina Foukara, Konstantinos Kyrtis, Leda Theo, Liza Kara, Nikolas Antoniou, Paparazzi, Sevil Alieva and Spyros Agathou.

The exhibition invites visitors on a journey that bridges myth with reality, revealing how art can transform and liberate the archetypes of the past; to listen closely to the echoes and to discover within themselves something profound and essential.

Echoes of Her: Women in Greek Myths

Group art exhibition. Until December 20. XeniArtSpace – Trilogy Plaza, Limassol. Wednesday – Friday: 4pm-8pm. Saturday: 12pm – 5pm. www.xeniartspace.com