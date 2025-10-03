Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked President Nikos Christodoulides for Cyprus’ military and humanitarian support for his country during a meeting on the sidelines of the informal summit of EU heads of state in Copenhagen, it was announced on Friday.

“We also exchanged views on the efforts required to achieve peace in Ukraine, priorities during Cyprus’ presidency of the European Union Council in the first half of 2026, and coordinated positions for further diplomatic work,” Zelenskiy added.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed infrastructure and further defence cooperation, in the context of which Zelenskiy thanked the Republic for its active participation in the international Coalition of the Willing, backing a peace deal in Ukraine.

Several European heads of state gathered in Copenhagen on October 1, where they held an informal meeting followed by a meeting of the European political community, an intergovernmental forum for heads of states established after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on October 2.

The two key topics on the agenda, the strengthening of Europe’s common defence and support for Ukraine, were discussed by the leaders and will be returned to at the next European Council meeting on October 23-24.