After missing the start of Milwaukee’s training camp due to testing positive for COVID-19, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to join the team in Miami this weekend.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers told reporters Friday that the ‘Greek Freak’ was set to fly in from Greece Friday night and would be reporting to training camp Saturday ahead of the Bucks’ preseason opener Monday against the Heat.

A two-time MVP and nine-time All-Star, Antetokounmpo, 30, is coming off his third straight season in which he averaged over 30 points per game along with 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks. Over 859 career games (794 starts), he’s averaged 23.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Milwaukee enters the 2025-26 season with a slightly reshaped roster, waiving point guard Damian Lillard after he tore his Achilles in last year’s playoffs. The Bucks signed center Myles Turner (15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks per game last season) to give Giannis another established big to play alongside.