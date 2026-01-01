European Parliament president Roberta Metsola on Thursday said that efforts to solve the Cyprus problem are “Europe’s responsibility”.

“It is not a responsibility which falls solely on Cyprus. It is Europe’s responsibility. There is a sense that progress is possible. By providing political support, reinforcing confidence-building measures, and maintaining a steady European focus, parliament is helping to create conditions of trust and reconciliation” between the island’s two sides, she told newspaper Politis.

She added that the European parliament “will continue to work towards reunification on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation” and act as “a stable partner for a comprehensive and sustainable solution”.

Metsola has long held an interest in the Cyprus problem, having said last year that the European Union is “committed to supporting Cyprus on its journey towards reunification”.

Then, she described last March’s enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem, involving the island’s two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, and the United Nations, as “an important step towards the reunification of the island”.

“This parliament stands resolute in supporting the United Nations-led process, because we know that dialogue and diplomacy are the only path to a lasting solution,” she said.

She went on to call for those involved to “seize this momentum and transform opportunity into hope”.

“Europe will always stand with Cyprus as we seek paths forward. The road to reunification is not an easy one, but it is one that we will walk together – with patience, with persistence, and with an understanding that our generation can be the one to find a way forward,” she said.

She then visited the island in May last year, describing her own visit as “a message of our commitment to this country”.

While in Cyprus, she told President Nikos Christodoulides that “the European parliament always stands by your side”, adding her thanks to him for “your leadership and your efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem, for which we will continue to support you”.

The EU has taken a more proactive role on the Cyprus problem in recent months, with Austrian diplomat Johannes Hahn having been appointed as the bloc’s envoy for the Cyprus problem in May last year.

He has since visited the island twice, meeting both Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on both occasions.

On the latter occasion, last month, he said that “after so many difficult times, I believe that now there is an opportunity”.

He added that Europe “is relying on” Christodoulides to “find a good relationship with the Turkish Cypriot leader, so that the way is opened not only for the resumption of talks but also for a definitive, positive solution”.