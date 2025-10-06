Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, he said on Monday.

Moody, a flanker who was on the team that won the World Cup in 2003 and took over as captain from Steve Borthwick in 2010, retired from the sport in 2012.

Hugely popular with fans and team mates for his fearless approach, Moody won seven Premiership titles during a 14-year spell with Leicester. He was capped 71 times by England.

“You’re given this diagnosis of MND and we’re rightly quite emotional about it, but it’s so strange because I feel like nothing’s wrong,” Moody, 47, told the BBC in an interview.

There is no cure for MND, a life-shortening illness in which muscles gradually weaken, stiffen and waste, according to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Scotland’s Doddie Weir and rugby league player Rob Burrow have died after battles with the illness in recent years.

“I don’t feel ill. I don’t feel unwell. My symptoms are very minor. I have a bit of muscle wasting in the hand and the shoulder. I’m still capable of doing anything and everything. And hopefully that will continue for as long as is possible.”

In a statement, Rugby Football Union (RFU) CEO Bill Sweeney said the governing body was “saddened and distressed” to learn of the news.

“His contribution to rugby, both on and off the field, reflects the very best of our sport’s values,” Sweeney added.

“Our thoughts are with Lewis and his family and friends at this very difficult time as they come to terms with this diagnosis and I know the entire rugby community stands with them and will support them.”