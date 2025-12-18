Workers at Larnaca port went on strike on Thursday morning from 7.30am till 11.30am, protesting over poor health and safety measures.

Trade unions Sek and Peo said in a joint statement that “health and safety issues are of paramount importance and no compromises or concessions can be made”.

Peo representative Nadia Kyritsi said that after the strike began, the trade unions were invited to a meeting on Friday at 10am at Port Authority headquarters in Nicosia.

The trade unions said the workers are requesting clean drinking water, clean hygiene spaces, and a safe working area without potholes or strewn with wires.

They added that numerous efforts had been made to the transport ministry and the Ports Authority, however “nothing has been fixed”.

The trade unions are demanding that the transport and labour ministries intervene so that the health and safety of workers is guaranteed and they “return home safe and sound”.