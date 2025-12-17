Trikomo district court on Wednesday decided to lift charges against one of the two Greek Cypriots who were arrested with three others in the north in July.

The two stood trial for alleged charges of violation of personal data and privacy after being arrested in the Trikomo area together with three other Greek Cypriots in July, who had first been released on bail and eventually returned home to the south in mid-November.

The group included three men aged 68, 66 and 60, and two women aged 63 and 60.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, the judge ordered the suspension of further prosecution and the immediate release of one man, who had initially been accused of driving the vehicle with which the group had entered the north.

The second defendant, one of the women, however, admitted to the charges filed against her. A final ruling on her charges is expected to be issued on December 22.

Although the male defendant is now free to return to the Republic, he will remain in the north to await next week’s ruling of the second defendant.